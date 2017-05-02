San Diego gunman calls ex-girlfriend ...

San Diego gunman calls ex-girlfriend as he unleashed terror by a pool

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

People look over the scene Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Diego, at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments where a deadly shooting took place on Sunday. Peter Selis, despondent over a recent breakup, opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he kept shooting strangers, police said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 23 min derk digler 288
mass shooting 7 hr Thousands 4
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) 12 hr Capone 498
Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11) 12 hr Billy 331
Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county 13 hr Milfhunter789 1
jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l... 17 hr LA unified 3
Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14) Mon Capone 68
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC