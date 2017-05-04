San Diego: Ground Zero for Islamic In...

San Diego: Ground Zero for Islamic Indoctrination in American Public Schools

Read more: American Thinker

With a decade-long history of yielding to Islamic demands and recent, more alarming submissions, San Diego city schools appear to be ground zero for Islamic indoctrination within American public schools. The current capitulation includes an Islam-centric curriculum with input and resources from a Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated organization, which raises First Amendment issues as well as serious concerns of favoritism toward Muslims students over students of other faiths.

San Diego, CA

