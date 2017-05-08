San Diego dog parks becoming dust boxes

San Diego dog parks becoming dust boxes

18 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Dusty Rhodes in Ocean Beach, Morley Field, Nate's Point at Balboa Park, and the dog park south of Mesa College About two dozen dog and park lovers braved the rain Sunday for a protest over the lack of city care for the very dusty Dusty Rhodes dog park in Ocean Beach. The dog park that is theoretically maintained by the city - which counts it as square footage toward meeting park space required for the Point Loma area - just had a sprouting of grass as a result of recent rains.

