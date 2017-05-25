Ride the Coronado Ferry to or from San Diego's waterfront
Why: You can't find a cheaper way to get out on the water and see two of San Diego's most attractive waterfronts up close. What: Before the Coronado Bridge was completed in 1969, you had to either take the ferry between downtown San Diego and Coronado or make a big detour down to Imperial Beach and up the isthmus known as the Silver Strand.
