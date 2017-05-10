Renewable Energy Update - May 2017
May 2 California would completely phase out the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity under a new proposal detailed by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Len on Tuesday. Meeting the goal would require dramatic changes to the state's electricity infrastructure over the next two decades, including an end to burning natural gas, the source of nearly half of California's power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|13 min
|hornydog82
|414
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Chewy
|70
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Renny
|35
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Gordy
|243
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|May 6
|elarabianking
|25
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC