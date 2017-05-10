Renewable Energy Update - May 2017

Renewable Energy Update - May 2017

11 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

May 2 California would completely phase out the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity under a new proposal detailed by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Len on Tuesday. Meeting the goal would require dramatic changes to the state's electricity infrastructure over the next two decades, including an end to burning natural gas, the source of nearly half of California's power.

