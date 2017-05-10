Prison inmates urge others to look 'b...

Prison inmates urge others to look 'beyond the surface' at TEDx event in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Stephen Davis, 40, who is serving a life sentence at Donovan state prison, was not scheduled initally as TEDx speaker, but after encouragement decided to submit his name to be considered for the TEDx event held at Donovan State Prison on Sunday. Stephen Davis, 40, who is serving a life sentence at Donovan state prison, was not scheduled initally as TEDx speaker, but after encouragement decided to submit his name to be considered for the TEDx event held at Donovan State Prison on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15) Sat Meme 2
Review: Quick Lock and Pick May 20 Meganthevegan 3
News Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho... May 13 Ray Jah 2
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
mass shooting May 2 Thousands 4
Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11) May 2 Billy 331
Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county May 2 Milfhunter789 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,206,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC