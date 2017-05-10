Prison inmates urge others to look 'beyond the surface' at TEDx event in San Diego
Stephen Davis, 40, who is serving a life sentence at Donovan state prison, was not scheduled initally as TEDx speaker, but after encouragement decided to submit his name to be considered for the TEDx event held at Donovan State Prison on Sunday. Stephen Davis, 40, who is serving a life sentence at Donovan state prison, was not scheduled initally as TEDx speaker, but after encouragement decided to submit his name to be considered for the TEDx event held at Donovan State Prison on Sunday.
