Principal Protest: Lincoln High students walk out

Outraged students held a rally Thursday at Lincoln High School and walked out of class in protest because their school has been without a permanent principal for more than a year. "We certainly respect the people that feel that way, but ultimately it's the school district that is responsible for producing results for those parents," said Andrew Sharp, San Diego Unified spokesperson.

