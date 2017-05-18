Principal Protest: Lincoln High students walk out
Outraged students held a rally Thursday at Lincoln High School and walked out of class in protest because their school has been without a permanent principal for more than a year. "We certainly respect the people that feel that way, but ultimately it's the school district that is responsible for producing results for those parents," said Andrew Sharp, San Diego Unified spokesperson.
