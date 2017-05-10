President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey
President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, saying it was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the nation's top law enforcement agency following several tumultuous months. "The FBI is one of our nation's most cherished and respected institutions, and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement," Trump said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|15 min
|Pinecore4800
|407
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|18 min
|Renny
|35
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|Eduardo1800
|69
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Gordy
|243
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|May 6
|elarabianking
|25
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC