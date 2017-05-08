Pothole Patrol: Weekend storm didn't improve our pothole situation
More rain, more problems for San Diego streets. This weekend's storm did little to diminish a bumper crop of potholes that formed this winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|51 min
|jamielloyd801
|393
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Gordy
|243
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Sat
|elarabianking
|25
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 5
|Capone
|499
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|May 2
|Billy
|331
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC