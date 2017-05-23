Pot shop or landlord the bigger probl...

Pot shop or landlord the bigger problem for 12-steppers?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Live and Let Live Alano Club is the name on the window of a University Heights meeting venue for 12-step recovery programs and more. But the brightly colored vinyl lettering could be removed if operators can't cough up the thousands of dollars they say are needed to bring their coffee bar up to code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho... 10 hr 07 Mustang 4
Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12) 11 hr Molly O 141
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Tue paula 4
Best Solar Company in San Diego Tue Janis 1
News Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15) May 20 Meme 2
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC