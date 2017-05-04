Police Shoot Teen in Parking Lot of H...

Police Shoot Teen in Parking Lot of High School

Read more: NBC San Diego

Police officers shot and killed a teenager in the parking lot of Torrey Pines High School in San Diego early Saturday morning, authorities confirmed. According to the San Diego Police Department , officers were called to the area near the school in Carmel Valley just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check on a minor.

