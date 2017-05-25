Police search for leads on 2-year anniversary of double murder
San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit asked the public for assistance Thursday the 2-year anniversary of the slayings - in identifying and locating the suspects responsible for the murders of Joel Branch and Gerald Morris. On May 25, 2015, Branch and Morris were shot and killed in the 5300 block of Groveland Drive in Valencia Park.
