Pacific Beach: Drager 5000 tests suspected drugged drivers on the spot
San Diego police are going high-tech to test drivers they suspect are high by using the Drager 5000 - which can confirm the presence of drugs using saliva. On Wednesday, San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman joined the Pacific Beach town council for a question and answer session on the new tool.
