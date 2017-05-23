"Outside the Box" cargo makes San Die...

"Outside the Box" cargo makes San Diego special

Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The Port of San Diego is where ships arrive day and night, carrying loads of cargo to and from places like Japan, Germany and Mexico. It is a critical link in the global economy and the Port's focus on specialty cargo cargo that does not fit into your standard container gives it a competitive edge over the typical container port.

