"Outside the Box" cargo makes San Diego special
The Port of San Diego is where ships arrive day and night, carrying loads of cargo to and from places like Japan, Germany and Mexico. It is a critical link in the global economy and the Port's focus on specialty cargo cargo that does not fit into your standard container gives it a competitive edge over the typical container port.
