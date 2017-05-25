North Park public market opens for preview
A group of investors wants to bring a European-style public market to North Park with the Dam Park , slated to open later this year. This weekend, however, the group is giving a preview with a special launch party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|20 hr
|Twogun harry
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Kevin V
|259
|San Diego Lyft Promo Code Driver & Rider 'SanDi... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|crazystever
|2
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Tellinitlikeitis
|502
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|May 24
|07 Mustang
|4
|Maryanne Maloney (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Molly O
|141
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|May 23
|Your Service Prov...
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC