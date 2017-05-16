No doubt shooter targeted Blacks says...

No doubt shooter targeted Blacks says survivor of San Diego rampage

Young people huddle together after a gunman opened fire, shooting people at a pool party. Photo: AP/Wide World Photos The family and loved ones of Monique Clark, a Black mother of three fatally shot by a 49-year-old White man during a pool party in San Diego, held memorials in her honor and was raising money online to help cover her burial expenses.

