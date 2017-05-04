No. 23 Tritons Pummel Cal State San B...

No. 23 Tritons Pummel Cal State San Bernardino to Begin Senior Day Doubleheader, 20-1

UC San Diego matched season highs of 20 runs and 21 hits in battering Cal State San Bernardino, 20-1, in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at Triton Ballpark. The Tritons batted around three times, including in each of the first two frames while trotting out to a 9-1 advantage.

