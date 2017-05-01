Nick Cannon's Childhood Friend Killed in San Diego Shooting: 'My Heart Hurts' [PHOTO]
Nick Cannon is currently mourning the loss of his childhood friend who was killed during a mass shooting in San Diego, Calif., this past weekend. Cannon's friend, Monique Clark, was shot and killed while attending a birthday pool party at the La Jolla Crossroads apartments in San Diego.
