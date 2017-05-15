Nick Cannon: San Diego Shooting Victim Was Childhood Friend
San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said there is "zero information to indicate that race played a factor in this bad and horrific crime", during a press briefing on Monday morning. A man upset at a break-up opened fire at a pool party and carried on calmly shooting from his seat while phoning his ex-girlfriend, say police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Noneya
|501
|Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho...
|May 13
|Ray Jah
|2
|Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08)
|May 12
|Edwin
|15
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|May 5
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC