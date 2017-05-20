New study looks at ways to stop suici...

New study looks at ways to stop suicides off Coronado bridge

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego-Coronado Bridge opened in 1969 and has been the site of more than 400 suicides. State transportation officials expect to begin work this summer on a study of ways to deter suicides off the Coronado bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 55 min elarabianking 29
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 14 hr Roland 247
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 16 hr Dead Boy 1
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
Gay teens (May '13) May 16 Lets_talks155 58
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) May 15 Noneya 501
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC