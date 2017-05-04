Motorist who caused crashed that killed grandmother and toddler sentenced to prison
A motorist who rear-ended a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Scripps Poway Parkway, triggering another collision that killed a toddler and her grandmother, was sentenced today to 10 years and four months in prison. Prosecutors were not able to prove that Thoren was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, so those allegations were dropped, said Deputy District Attorney Nicole Rooney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|47 min
|steviesham20
|341
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|16 hr
|Capone
|499
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|Most Corruption
|242
|Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep...
|Fri
|TruthComesinHeavy...
|1
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|May 2
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|May 2
|Milfhunter789
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC