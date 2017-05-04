Motorist who caused crashed that killed grandmother and toddler sentenced to prison

A motorist who rear-ended a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Scripps Poway Parkway, triggering another collision that killed a toddler and her grandmother, was sentenced today to 10 years and four months in prison. Prosecutors were not able to prove that Thoren was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, so those allegations were dropped, said Deputy District Attorney Nicole Rooney.

