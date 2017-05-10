Meth related deaths on the rise in San Diego
Increasing numbers of people have been losing their lives to methamphetamine in the San Diego area in recent years, according to research data released Thursday. In 2015, there were 311 local deaths related to the narcotic, the most recorded in a single year in the area, according to the county Methamphetamine Strike Force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|13 min
|Seff
|456
|Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Edwin
|15
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|13 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|Wed
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Wed
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Wed
|Micky Likesit
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC