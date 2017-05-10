Meth related deaths on the rise in Sa...

Meth related deaths on the rise in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Increasing numbers of people have been losing their lives to methamphetamine in the San Diego area in recent years, according to research data released Thursday. In 2015, there were 311 local deaths related to the narcotic, the most recorded in a single year in the area, according to the county Methamphetamine Strike Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 13 min Seff 456
News Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08) 1 hr Edwin 15
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) 13 hr Musikologist 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 18 hr Beltrin 244
Makayla Ramsey Wed Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Wed Theprez TRUMP 84
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another Wed Micky Likesit 4
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC