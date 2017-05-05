Marijuana industry welcomes proposed ...

Marijuana industry welcomes proposed rules, but wants changes

17 hrs ago

Leaders of San Diego's marijuana industry praised long-awaited state regulations unveiled last week as strict and comprehensive enough to sharply boost consumer confidence in dispensaries, cultivators and testing labs. But they also expressed concern that the relatively high costs to comply with the proposed regulations could put legal operators at a disadvantage compared to illegal ones who can flout regulations.

