Many San Diegans participated in Bike to Work Day
Many San Diegans commuted on two wheels in Thursday's annual Bike to Work Day, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments. Volunteers staffed 100 pit stops countywide, offering T-shirts, refreshments, snacks and encouragement, according to SANDAG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Color King
|246
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Renny
|37
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|16
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Wed
|Marcossreysss516
|27
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Tue
|Lets_talks155
|58
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 15
|Noneya
|501
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC