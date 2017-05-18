Many San Diegans participated in Bike...

Many San Diegans participated in Bike to Work Day

Many San Diegans commuted on two wheels in Thursday's annual Bike to Work Day, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments. Volunteers staffed 100 pit stops countywide, offering T-shirts, refreshments, snacks and encouragement, according to SANDAG.

