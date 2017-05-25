Man who was drunk when he stole an am...

Man who was drunk when he stole an ambulance with patients sentenced

Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A man who was drunk when he drove off in an ambulance from Scripps Mercy Hospital with two patients inside was sentenced Thursday to four years in state prison. Saeed Cervantes Salmeron, 31, pleaded guilty last month to elder abuse and misdemeanor DUI.

