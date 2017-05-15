Man who talked about murder on Snapch...

Man who talked about murder on Snapchat will stand trial

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app, must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Tuesday. Salvador Alejandro Sanchez of Escondido faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the death last month of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 1 hr Marcossreysss516 27
Gay teens (May '13) 15 hr Lets_talks155 58
Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10) Tue Laura Moore 36
el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07) Mon Noneya 501
News Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho... May 13 Ray Jah 2
News Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08) May 12 Edwin 15
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) May 11 Musikologist 3
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,995 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC