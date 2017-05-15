Man who talked about murder on Snapchat will stand trial

A 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app, must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Tuesday. Salvador Alejandro Sanchez of Escondido faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the death last month of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.