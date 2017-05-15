Man arrested for East Village hit-and-run that left woman critically injured
Richard Avila Carrillo allegedly pulled a Jeep Patriot into a parking lot located at 1344 National Ave. and drove over a female who was sleeping on the ground. Carrillo reportedly exited the vehicle, called for help and then moved the Jeep forward, off the woman.
