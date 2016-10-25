Lost control of car on Pearl Street and slammed into White Sands
The family of a 96-year-old man who was hit and killed by a runaway car that crashed into his room as he slept in his bed at an assisted living facility in October 2016 has submitted a claim for damages to the City of San Diego. Randy Gaster, 53, lost control of his white Oldsmobile sedan after running a stop sign at the intersection of Pearl Street and Olivetas Avenue in La Jolla just after midnight on October 25, 2016.
