Lost control of car on Pearl Street and slammed into White Sands

The family of a 96-year-old man who was hit and killed by a runaway car that crashed into his room as he slept in his bed at an assisted living facility in October 2016 has submitted a claim for damages to the City of San Diego. Randy Gaster, 53, lost control of his white Oldsmobile sedan after running a stop sign at the intersection of Pearl Street and Olivetas Avenue in La Jolla just after midnight on October 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.