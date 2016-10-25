Lost control of car on Pearl Street a...

Lost control of car on Pearl Street and slammed into White Sands

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

The family of a 96-year-old man who was hit and killed by a runaway car that crashed into his room as he slept in his bed at an assisted living facility in October 2016 has submitted a claim for damages to the City of San Diego. Randy Gaster, 53, lost control of his white Oldsmobile sedan after running a stop sign at the intersection of Pearl Street and Olivetas Avenue in La Jolla just after midnight on October 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 5 hr darren 35
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 15 hr Mark Suckinburger 2
News Homicide Investigation: Woman found dead at dow... (Dec '15) 15 hr Meme 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Nancy 248
Review: Quick Lock and Pick 20 hr Meganthevegan 3
News Restaurant gets angry response after serving ho... May 13 Ray Jah 2
News Sex, violence, and lawsuits at Underground Elep... May 5 TruthComesinHeavy... 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC