Los Angeles high-speed motorcycle chase ends in San Diego

14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The suspect was taken into custody after stopping on the southbound Interstate 805, just south of Imperial Avenue - potentially after running out of gas. Cameras captured the moment the driver on a blue Kawaski passed through Mission Valley on Interstate 805, going well in excess of 100 mph.

