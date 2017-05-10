Los Angeles high-speed motorcycle chase ends in San Diego
The suspect was taken into custody after stopping on the southbound Interstate 805, just south of Imperial Avenue - potentially after running out of gas. Cameras captured the moment the driver on a blue Kawaski passed through Mission Valley on Interstate 805, going well in excess of 100 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
