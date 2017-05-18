Lindbergh Field breaks ground on new customs inspection station
San Diego airport officials broke ground Wednesday on a $229.4 million customs inspection station in Terminal 2 to accommodate the increase in passengers on international flights. The 130,000-square-foot facility at Lindbergh Field will include a baggage claim area, new technology from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and more room for waiting lines.
