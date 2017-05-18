L.A. Chargers stadium opening delayed...

L.A. Chargers stadium opening delayed until 2020

14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

The opening of the $2.6 billion stadium that will house the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood has been delayed by one year, due largely to unusually heavy winter rainfall that hampered construction, officials announced Thursday. The stadium is now scheduled to be open for the 2020 NFL season.

