L.A. Chargers stadium opening delayed until 2020
The opening of the $2.6 billion stadium that will house the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood has been delayed by one year, due largely to unusually heavy winter rainfall that hampered construction, officials announced Thursday. The stadium is now scheduled to be open for the 2020 NFL season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Roland
|247
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|6 hr
|Dead Boy
|1
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|6 hr
|IMTHIRTEEN
|28
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Renny
|37
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|16
|Gay teens (May '13)
|May 16
|Lets_talks155
|58
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC