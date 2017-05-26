Judge won't toss lawsuit accusing San Diego police of driving ex-criminalist to suicide

A motion to throw out a lawsuit accusing the San Diego Police Department of driving one of its retired criminalists to suicide when he became a suspect in the cold-case murder of 14-year-old Claire Hough has been denied by a federal judge, a major development that brings the case closer to trial. Kevin Brown's widow filed the lawsuit after her husband, who worked in the department's crime lab from 1982 to 2002, was found dead off the highway at Cuyamaca State Park in 2014.

