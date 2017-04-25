'Jersey Boys' returns to San Diego
Des McAnuff still laughs when he recalls what the writer Marshall Brickman once said of "Jersey Boys": "If it were about four physicists, there wouldn't be any songs." That remark gets to the heart of what McAnuff, who shepherded "Jersey Boys" from La Jolla Playhouse to massive Broadway success beginning more than a decade ago now, has always believed is a big reason for the show's appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 min
|gay bro
|318
|mass shooting
|Tue
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|Tue
|Milfhunter789
|1
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
|Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa...
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC