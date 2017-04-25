'Jersey Boys' returns to San Diego

'Jersey Boys' returns to San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Des McAnuff still laughs when he recalls what the writer Marshall Brickman once said of "Jersey Boys": "If it were about four physicists, there wouldn't be any songs." That remark gets to the heart of what McAnuff, who shepherded "Jersey Boys" from La Jolla Playhouse to massive Broadway success beginning more than a decade ago now, has always believed is a big reason for the show's appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 min gay bro 318
mass shooting Tue Thousands 4
Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11) Tue Billy 331
Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county Tue Milfhunter789 1
Islamophobia Apr 28 Juan Diaz 35
News Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa... Apr 28 Upsetinsandiego 1
News Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa... Apr 27 John Karey 3
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for San Diego County was issued at May 04 at 2:33AM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC