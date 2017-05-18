It's USD's Turn as Graduation Season ...

It's USD's Turn as Graduation Season Continues in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

Graduation season in San Diego is a festive time for excited grads and their families. From May until June, San Diego State University, University of San Diego, and UC San Diego will be holding a series of graduation ceremonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 1 hr 13yearold 33
Review: Quick Lock and Pick 2 hr Meganthevegan 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 23 hr Roland 247
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Fri Dead Boy 1
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) May 17 un agenda 21 10
Poll SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15) May 17 un agenda 21 16
Gay teens (May '13) May 16 Lets_talks155 58
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC