Hundreds of gas mowers traded in to help the environment
Hundreds of gas-powered pieces of yard equipment were exchanged for battery-powered ones Saturday morning in Mission Valley, during San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts' 18th Annual Mowing Down Pollution event at Qualcomm Stadium. San Diegans were encouraged to turn in their gasoline-powered lawn mowers, weed eaters, hedge trimmers and chain saws for a reduced-cost battery- powered counterpart.
