How-to festival held at San Diego libraries
Want to learn how to jitterbug, or cook with a solar oven? Those lessons are part of the San Diego Public Library's How-To Festival happening Saturday. Children and adults will be able to take part in 60 free workshops presented by community experts from all walks of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Color King
|246
|Beware! Capital Growth Planning in El Cajon Emp... (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Renny
|37
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|10
|SUSTAINABLE JOBs/new Business Creations IN Agri... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|16
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|Wed
|Marcossreysss516
|27
|Gay teens (May '13)
|Tue
|Lets_talks155
|58
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|May 15
|Noneya
|501
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC