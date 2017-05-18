How-to festival held at San Diego lib...

How-to festival held at San Diego libraries

6 hrs ago Read more: 10News

Want to learn how to jitterbug, or cook with a solar oven? Those lessons are part of the San Diego Public Library's How-To Festival happening Saturday. Children and adults will be able to take part in 60 free workshops presented by community experts from all walks of life.

