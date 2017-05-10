Homeless Homicide: Mostrong brothers ...

Homeless Homicide: Mostrong brothers will face torture charges

Two brothers accused of fatally beating a homeless man near his makeshift encampment in Santee will stand trial on murder, torture and assault charges, a judge ruled Friday. Deputy District Attorney George Modlin said both defendants made statements that placed them at the crime scene on April 24, 2016.

