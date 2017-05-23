Holla Pointe lets 'er rip clean out of the socket
Pass This Way, the new Holla Pointe song collection, reminds me a little of the John Spencer Blues Explosion: guitars frying on overdrive that melt away into the larger grip of some concussive, sexy, groove-blues-rock music. Sometime during this past year, the roots electric harmonica-guitar duo of Karl Cabbage and Jimmy Zollo made a decision to let 'er rip clean out of the socket and take their old sound to a new extreme.
