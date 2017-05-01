Gunman Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured at San Diego Pool: PD
One of the victims of a San Diego mass shooting rampage thanked first responders and hospital staff at a press conference Monday, saying their efforts helped save his life and the lives of his friends. Thomas Blea, 34, suffered a leg injury when 49-year-old Peter Selis opened fire at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex during a birthday party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|19 min
|deadlite780
|272
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|CASH ME OUT SIDE
|497
|Asian girls do you like mexican guys? (Jan '14)
|9 hr
|Capone
|68
|jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l...
|11 hr
|lake tahoe
|2
|mass shooting
|17 hr
|25or6to4
|2
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC