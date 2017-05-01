Gunman Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured at Sa...

Gunman Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured at San Diego Pool: PD

7 hrs ago

One of the victims of a San Diego mass shooting rampage thanked first responders and hospital staff at a press conference Monday, saying their efforts helped save his life and the lives of his friends. Thomas Blea, 34, suffered a leg injury when 49-year-old Peter Selis opened fire at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex during a birthday party.

San Diego, CA

