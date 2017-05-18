Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years in Sa...

Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years in San Diego

Girl Scouts celebrated 100 years in San Diego Saturday, with a unique bridging ceremony held on the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park. Happy birthday girl scouts! More than 600 girl scouts and their families attended the council wide event, which marks a big milestone's in a girl's journey.

