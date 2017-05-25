Girl fight off man who repeatedly fol...

Girl fight off man who repeatedly followed her

A 12-year-old girl punched a man who would not stop following her in Tierrasanta before she ran home Thursday, San Diego police said. The girl was walking on Santo Road near Miller Elementary School about 5:45 p.m. when she noticed she was being followed, police said.

