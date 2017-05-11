General Atomics mum on Trump's 'goddamned steam' criticism of new carrier catapult
A crew member moves quickly during flight deck operations, while an F-14 Tomcat roars down one of the USS Nimitz' four powerful steam driven catapult systems. FILE PHOTO -- A crew member moves quickly during flight deck operations, while an F-14 Tomcat roars down one of the USS Nimitz' four powerful steam driven catapult systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|45 min
|Vancho_17
|463
|Homeless Encampment 'Bamboo City' Dismantled In... (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|Edwin
|15
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|Wed
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Wed
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|Wed
|Micky Likesit
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC