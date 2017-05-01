Friends ID Mother as Victim in Mass S...

Friends ID Mother as Victim in Mass Shooting Rampage

A woman fatally injured in a mass shooting rampage in San Diego is being remembered as a kind and caring mother lost too soon. Friends tell NBC 7 that the woman killed during a mass shooting rampage at the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex was Monique Clark.

