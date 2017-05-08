Free tuberculosis testing for people who may have been exposed at Naval Base Point Loma

The Navy is scheduled to begin providing free tuberculosis testing Tuesday for people who may have been exposed to the disease over the last six months at Naval Base Point Loma. The testing is scheduled to be held at the base's Old Town Complex, where people might have been exposed to TB between Oct. 1 last year and Jan. 31 in Building OT3, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.