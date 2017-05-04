FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015 file pho...

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, pedestrians crossing from...

In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, pedestrians crossing from Mexico into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry wait to use biometric kiosks in San Diego. A government report says inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening hamper U.S. authorities' efforts to track the number of foreigners who overstay their visas.

