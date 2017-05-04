FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, pedestrians crossing from...
In this Dec. 10, 2015 file photo, pedestrians crossing from Mexico into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry wait to use biometric kiosks in San Diego. A government report says inefficient computer systems and a lack of exit screening hamper U.S. authorities' efforts to track the number of foreigners who overstay their visas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mass shooting
|May 2
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|May 2
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|May 2
|Milfhunter789
|1
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
|Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa...
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|3
|looking for
|Apr 27
|Benjamin isaccs c...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC