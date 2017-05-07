Fatal police shooting of San Diego te...

Fatal police shooting of San Diego teen may have been 'suicide by cop'

A 15-year-old shot to death by San Diego police officers after pointing a BB gun at them possibly committed "suicide by cop," an alarming problem for health-care and law-enforcement officials. The boy, whose identity was not revealed because he was a juvenile, was killed in the parking lot of Torrey Pines High School early Saturday morning, San Diego Police said in a statement .

