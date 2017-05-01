Ex-VP Joe Biden brings his anti-cancer war to San Diego
Last December, Vice President Joe Biden spoke as President Barack Obama looked on before signing the 21st Century Cures Act to speed approval for new drugs and medical devices. It also expanded funding for medical research, including the "cancer moonshot" initiative led by Biden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|1 hr
|national city con...
|1
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|looking for daddy
|289
|mass shooting
|11 hr
|Thousands
|4
|el cajon hoodlums gang becoming a problem (Nov '07)
|15 hr
|Capone
|498
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|15 hr
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|16 hr
|Milfhunter789
|1
|jacqueline luzak fired from lake tahoe/south l...
|20 hr
|LA unified
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC