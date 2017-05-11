Earthquake fault may delay Seaport Vi...

Earthquake fault may delay Seaport Village redevelopment

12 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

An earthquake fault has been discovered below Seaport Village that could delay redevelopment of the 37-year-old specialty retail center, according to preliminary results from a geotechnical study. Yehudi "Gaf" Gaffen, CEO of Protea Waterfront Development, proposes to build what's being called Seaport San Diego - a series of hotels, offices, an aquarium, maritime academy and new shops and restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

