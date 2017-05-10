DUI suspect accused of hitting family...

DUI suspect accused of hitting family returning from Disneyland had been deported 15 times

14 hrs ago

A California boy is recovering from head injuries after the car his family was driving in was hit by an alleged drunk driver who has been deported over a dozen times, officials say. Lennox, 6, was with his mom and dad coming home from Disneyland before the accident Saturday evening.

