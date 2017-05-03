Drunk driver sentenced in deadly Mira...

Drunk driver sentenced in deadly Mira Mesa crash

14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A young man who drove drunk and caused a collision that killed a 19-year-old motorist in Mira Mesa last summer tearfully told a judge Tuesday that drinking and driving was "not worth it" before being sentenced to four years in state prison. Defense attorney Doug Gilliland argued unsuccessfully for probation, telling Judge Michael Groch that Evangelista has extreme remorse for the crime that took the life of Tutam Le.

