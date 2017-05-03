Drunk driver sentenced in deadly Mira Mesa crash
A young man who drove drunk and caused a collision that killed a 19-year-old motorist in Mira Mesa last summer tearfully told a judge Tuesday that drinking and driving was "not worth it" before being sentenced to four years in state prison. Defense attorney Doug Gilliland argued unsuccessfully for probation, telling Judge Michael Groch that Evangelista has extreme remorse for the crime that took the life of Tutam Le.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|RJ s
|304
|mass shooting
|Tue
|Thousands
|4
|Why are so many cops corrupt or mean? (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Billy
|331
|Looking for a milf/cougar in Sd county
|Tue
|Milfhunter789
|1
|Islamophobia
|Apr 28
|Juan Diaz
|35
|Grayfish: Video exposes Navy dolphin care on Sa...
|Apr 28
|Upsetinsandiego
|1
|Border wall: Final models to be displayed in Sa...
|Apr 27
|John Karey
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC